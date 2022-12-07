New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Position Increased by Contour Asset Management LLC

Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,523,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 261,372 shares during the quarter. New Relic comprises 9.9% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $126,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 57.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic
In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $88,627.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,960 shares in the company, valued at $984,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $1,793,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $88,627.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,940 shares of company stock worth $35,626,621 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
New Relic Stock Performance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on NEWR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.
New Relic Profile
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
