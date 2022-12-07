Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Trading Down 4.9%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $13.69. 26,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 69,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Newcrest Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.