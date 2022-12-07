NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 36,366 shares.The stock last traded at $320.00 and had previously closed at $322.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NewMarket in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NewMarket Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.73.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewMarket

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 41.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewMarket

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

