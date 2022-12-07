Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 260462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

