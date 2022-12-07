NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 0.7% of Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in NIKE by 71.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in NIKE by 4.2% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,424 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,030,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $407,734,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.02. 199,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,784,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average is $104.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $173.35. The company has a market cap of $169.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

