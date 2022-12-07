Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) vs. Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Head to Head Analysis

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Nikola has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Nikola alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nikola and Lion Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 4 2 0 2.33 Lion Electric 1 4 6 0 2.45

Earnings & Valuation

Nikola currently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 285.42%. Lion Electric has a consensus target price of $7.41, suggesting a potential upside of 160.88%. Given Nikola’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than Lion Electric.

This table compares Nikola and Lion Electric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $90,000.00 12,769.33 -$690.44 million ($1.71) -1.40 Lion Electric $57.71 million 9.58 -$43.33 million $0.25 11.36

Lion Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola. Nikola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lion Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -116.43% -68.29% Lion Electric 43.68% -10.19% -6.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.3% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Nikola shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lion Electric beats Nikola on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector. The Energy business unit develops and constructs a network of hydrogen fueling stations; and offers BEV charging solutions for its FCEV and BEV customers, as well as other third-party customers. The company also assembles, integrates, and commissions its vehicles in collaboration with its business partners and suppliers. Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Lion Electric

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.