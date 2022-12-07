Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Nine Dragons Paper stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. Nine Dragons Paper has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

