Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.43. 6,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 21,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Nippon Steel Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $14.16 billion during the quarter.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

