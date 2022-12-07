Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 294,255 Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,255 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGAC. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $980,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 262.8% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 316,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 229,270 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $2,884,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 19.9% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 219,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

LGAC stock remained flat at $10.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 122,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,348. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

