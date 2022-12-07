Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $4.91 Million in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of Valuence Merger Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMCA. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth $8,012,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $7,507,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $5,005,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $5,005,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $2,002,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ VMCA remained flat at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,838. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

