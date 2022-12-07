Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105,127 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.69. 4,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.09%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

