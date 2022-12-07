Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 651,903 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 170.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,033,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,903 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 251,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,789,138. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 10.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TME shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.80 to $7.70 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

