Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 121,279 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,279 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 654.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 282,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 244,967 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARG. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.59.

NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. 5,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,521. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $426.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.18 million. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

