Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 228,373 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,373 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCOM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. The stock had a trading volume of 68,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,343. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

