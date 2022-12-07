Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Northern Venture Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON:NVT opened at GBX 60 ($0.73) on Wednesday. Northern Venture Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 57.25 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 71 ($0.87). The stock has a market cap of £99.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.92.
Northern Venture Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.