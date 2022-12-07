Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Northern Venture Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:NVT opened at GBX 60 ($0.73) on Wednesday. Northern Venture Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 57.25 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 71 ($0.87). The stock has a market cap of £99.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.92.

Northern Venture Trust Company Profile

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund seeks to make investments in middle market, buyouts, later stage, and mature companies. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund typically invests between £2 million ($3.1 million) and £10 million ($15.59 million) in companies with enterprise values between £10 million ($15.59 million) and £30 million ($46.77 million).

