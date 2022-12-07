NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Stock Holdings Boosted by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 110,095 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NOV by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in NOV by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NOV by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,749 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in NOV by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

Insider Transactions at NOV

NOV Stock Performance

In other news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOV stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. 38,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,129. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.23 and a beta of 1.86.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. NOV’s payout ratio is 666.89%.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

