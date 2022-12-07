Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sets New 12-Month High at $127.66

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.66 and last traded at $127.53, with a volume of 5093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $283.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 905.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 44,619 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

