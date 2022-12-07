NSUR COIN (NSUR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $98.60 Million

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 7th. One NSUR COIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NSUR COIN has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. NSUR COIN has a market capitalization of $98.60 million and $34,762.23 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NSUR COIN

NSUR COIN’s genesis date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars.

