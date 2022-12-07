Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Shares Down 0.4%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.10. 11,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 14,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 179.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 99,456 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 29.4% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 49,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

