Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Shares Down 0.4%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.10. 11,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 14,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC)
