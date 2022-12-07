NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,955. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

