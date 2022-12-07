Oasis Network (ROSE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15.49 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $252.93 million and approximately $15.49 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,234.05 or 0.07329857 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00035722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00078424 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00056831 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001314 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024846 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001424 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04577112 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $10,082,619.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

