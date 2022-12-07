Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $250.52 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $250.52 million and $16.93 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.91 or 0.07296513 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00078865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00056793 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001317 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00024619 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04577112 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $10,082,619.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

