OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on OERLF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

OC Oerlikon Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82.

About OC Oerlikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

