Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 10,022 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,158,000 after buying an additional 85,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,559,000 after purchasing an additional 155,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 31.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after buying an additional 766,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $44.85. 9,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.55. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

