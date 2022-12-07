Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 14,898 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Trimble by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,552 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2,428.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,835,000 after buying an additional 1,960,069 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Trimble by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after buying an additional 1,365,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,228,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,875,000 after buying an additional 554,794 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 13,579.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 461,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,746. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.13. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

