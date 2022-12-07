Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 23,028 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,028 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 125.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Target by 65.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Target by 94.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,302 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,244,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,137,000 after acquiring an additional 47,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Stock Down 0.0 %

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.03. 65,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,135,635. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

