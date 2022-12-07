Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 0.1 %

LEG traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

