Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,330 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $43,620,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 3,552.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,283 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,761,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,540,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,593,000 after buying an additional 642,700 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 44,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 725.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

