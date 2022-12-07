Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,594 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $3,225,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,368,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $2,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,306,371.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $3,225,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,368,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,000 shares of company stock worth $8,347,450. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evolent Health stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,255. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $352.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Evolent Health to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

