Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.14% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $340,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $839,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $2,556,000. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at $2,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,540.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CALM stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,593. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.35%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Stories

