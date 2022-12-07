Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,487 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,491 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFNC. State Street Corp lifted its position in Simmons First National by 16.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after purchasing an additional 911,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after buying an additional 677,796 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 56.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after buying an additional 376,371 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 194.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 525,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 347,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 617.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 314,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 270,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $616,796.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Simmons First National stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,499. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

