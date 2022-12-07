Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $2.40 Million in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180,455 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.05% of Lyft as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 58.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lyft by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 139.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Lyft stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. 282,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,057,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $46.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Lyft

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Northcoast Research cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lyft from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.41.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.