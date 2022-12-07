Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 7,298 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 34,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 67.9% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,566,000 after acquiring an additional 399,000 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 477.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 163,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,377,000 after purchasing an additional 134,833 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.66. The company had a trading volume of 69,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,644. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $332.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 53.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.97.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

