Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 47,217 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,217 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.05% of Huntsman worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Huntsman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Huntsman by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Huntsman by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 94,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE HUN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 29,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,209. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HUN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

