Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.57-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.78-0.83 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $6.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.70. 121,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,896. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 190,892 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

