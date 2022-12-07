Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.57-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.78-0.83 EPS.
NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $6.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.70. 121,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,896. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.06.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.79.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
