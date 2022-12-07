Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Down to $57.75

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.75, but opened at $52.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $51.85, with a volume of 58,639 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 10.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

