Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Down to $57.75

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.75, but opened at $52.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $51.85, with a volume of 58,639 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.06.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
