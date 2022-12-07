Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Down to $57.75

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.75, but opened at $52.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $51.85, with a volume of 58,639 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 10.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

