Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $540.00 million-$550.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.73 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.57-$1.62 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 132,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,896. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $72.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $58.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $41,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $17,880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after acquiring an additional 195,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 104.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 190,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 132,942 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

