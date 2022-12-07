Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $540.00 million-$550.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.73 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.57-$1.62 EPS.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 132,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,896. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $72.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $58.06.
Several brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.79.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
