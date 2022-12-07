Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Up 5%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 12,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 70,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.33 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 51,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

