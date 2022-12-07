Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of ONTX opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

