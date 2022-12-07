One Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

CMDY stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.39. 40,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,252. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.82. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $68.21.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.