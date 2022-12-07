One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $431,000 Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. FMR LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 186.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in H&R Block by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,301,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,287,000 after buying an additional 331,972 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.90. 17,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. The company had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

H&R Block announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.