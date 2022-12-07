One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,330 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Movado Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Movado Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Movado Group in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Movado Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Movado Group stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.17. 1,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,891. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $720.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.62.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

