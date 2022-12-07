One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,808 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.49. 44,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,616. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $117.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

