One Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $288.04. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,215. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.16. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $247.38 and a 52-week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

