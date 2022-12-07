One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 171 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TPL stock traded down $30.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,442.14. 498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,665. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,320.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1,905.57. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $946.29 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

