Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Opthea were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Opthea by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,604,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Opthea from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 850. Opthea Limited has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

