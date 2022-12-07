Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $3.61

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.69. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 806 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Orla Mining Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Orla Mining had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $49.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 353,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 116.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 174,790 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 34.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 1.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 254,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 73.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 84,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 35,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

