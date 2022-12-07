Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $3.61

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.69. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 806 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ORLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Orla Mining Stock Up 2.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 353,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 116.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 174,790 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 34.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 1.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 254,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 73.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 84,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 35,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orla Mining (ORLA)
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.