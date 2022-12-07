Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $3.61

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.69. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 806 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities started coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Orla Mining had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $49.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the third quarter worth $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter worth $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.