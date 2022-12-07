OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Trading 5.7% Higher

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.12 and last traded at $40.12. 789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 101,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

OrthoPediatrics Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $923.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.44 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,961,000 after purchasing an additional 302,186 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 62,638 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Recommended Stories

