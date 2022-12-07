Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Sells $46,083.84 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 17,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $46,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,714.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Oscar Health Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of Oscar Health stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.80. 1,509,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,309. The stock has a market cap of $601.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $11.07.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $978.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.12 million. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OSCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.
Oscar Health Company Profile
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oscar Health (OSCR)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.