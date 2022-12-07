Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Sells $46,083.84 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 17,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $46,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,714.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oscar Health Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Oscar Health stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.80. 1,509,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,309. The stock has a market cap of $601.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $11.07.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $978.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.12 million. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 959.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Oscar Health by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

OSCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

